Shehbaz Sharif stresses the important role of Iran and Pakistan for world peace and Islamic unity

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed his commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with the Iran, and said that Tehran and Islamabad play an important role for global peace and Islamic unity.

Sharif made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Islamabad on Friday.

On the third day of his visit to Pakistan, Ghalibaf met with Prime Minister Sharif in Islamabad on Friday morning.

During the meeting, the Iranian speaker presented premier Sharif with a beautiful painting entitled Long Live with the Friendship of Pakistan and Iran.