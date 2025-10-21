Iran, Iraq urge world to stop Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji have urged the world to halt the Israeli regime’s genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Araji, who is leading a high-level security delegation to Iran, met with Araghchi on Monday evening, when they exchanged views with on ways to enhance cooperation between the two neighbors and discussed the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

Both officials voiced concern over Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Gaza and urged the international community to act to stop the occupying regime’s genocide and crimes against Palestinians, while ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Araghchi highlighted the strong relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all fields, stressing the need for continued consultations and strengthened security cooperation, particularly in border management.

Al-Araji also briefed Araghchi on the progress made in implementing the Iran-Iraq security agreement, reaffirming Baghdad’s full commitment to upholding it.

He praised the unity and resilience of the Iranian nation in the face of foreign aggression, assuring that Iraq would never allow its territory to be used for any threat against Iran’s sovereignty or security.

The two sides further underscored the need for collective efforts by Muslim countries to confront Israel’s aggression and expansionist policies.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 68,100 people and injured about 170,200 Palestinians since it began on October 7, 2023.

A fragile ceasefire, brokered between Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, took effect on October 10, but has been repeatedly violated by numerous rounds of Israeli airstrikes on the besieged territory.

Gaza’s authorities say nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed and roughly 230 wounded in Israeli assaults since the truce came into force.

