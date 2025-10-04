Gaza Famine Death Toll Rises to 457, Including 152 Children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Friday that two additional individuals, including a child, have died within the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition. This raises the total number of starvation-related deaths to 457, among them 152 children.

The ministry further stated that since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially declared a state of famine in Gaza, 179 deaths linked to starvation have been documented, including 37 children.

Since March 2nd, Israeli authorities have imposed a complete closure of all border crossings into Gaza, effectively halting the entry of humanitarian aid and driving the enclave deeper into famine. Aid trucks remain immobilized at the borders.

Although Israel permitted a limited quantity of aid to enter Gaza approximately a month ago, the supplies have fallen drastically short of the minimum required to alleviate widespread hunger. The famine persists without relief.

