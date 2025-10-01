Gaza War Enters Day 726 Amid Massacres and Famine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has entered its 726th day, marked by relentless aerial and artillery bombardments, targeted killings of starving civilians and displaced persons, all underpinned by U.S. military and political support and a staggering global silence and failure to act.

Correspondents from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported that Israeli forces carried out dozens of overnight airstrikes, committing new massacres and deepening the suffering of over two million displaced people facing severe famine. The intensified bombardment of Gaza City appears aimed at depopulating and erasing the city.

Medical sources confirmed that at least 23 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks since early Wednesday morning.

Al-Awda Hospital reported the death of one civilian and injuries to another following an Israeli strike on a gathering near Maghazi Bridge, north of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

A drone strike on the New Camp, northwest of Nuseirat, killed one person and injured several others.

Three civilians were killed in air raids targeting homes in the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps.

Seven people were killed and others wounded in a bombing that struck the Abu Kamil family’s home in Al-Daraj, central Gaza City.

Citizen Hosni Abu Hweishil was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment in Bureij.

Several civilians were injured in an airstrike on a residential apartment on Al-Thawra Street in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City.

Civil Defense teams reported a horrific attack on their rescue unit while evacuating the injured and dead from Al-Falah School, which was sheltering displaced families, when it was bombed without warning in the Al-Zaytoun area.

Seven rescue and firefighting officers were wounded in the strike, two of whom are in critical condition: Tareq Ziad Hammad, director of Tel Al-Hawa Civil Defense, and rescuer Mundher Raed Al-Dahshan.

Two additional fatalities were confirmed in the school bombing.

A residential building near City Market in Al-Daraj was also targeted and bombed.

Israeli quadcopter drones dropped dozens of bombs on rooftops along Al-Sahaba Street in Al-Daraj.

Further airstrikes struck central Khan Yunis and a home near Al-Salam Mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of southern Gaza City.

With full backing from the United States, Israel’s war of extermination in Gaza has led to 66,097 deaths, 168,536 injuries, over 9,000 missing persons, widespread famine that has already claimed hundreds of lives, and the forced displacement of more than two million people amid total infrastructure collapse.

