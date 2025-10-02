Death toll from Israeli starvation in Gaza rises to 455

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday the recording of two new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition, one of them a child.

This brings the death toll from the “systematic Israeli starvation policy” since the beginning of the war to 455, including 151 children.

The Humanitarian Disaster and the Health Situation Are Worsening

The Policy of Starvation and Blockade:

As the Israeli aggression continues for its 726th day, the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip is worsening due to a dual Israeli policy that combines widespread bombing and a stifling blockade, forcing residents to forcibly migrate south under dire humanitarian conditions.

The Health Sector is in Danger:

The health sector faces critical conditions due to hospitals being overcrowded with the wounded, a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies, and the direct targeting of the health infrastructure through repeated shelling and the denial of fuel and equipment entry.

Responsibility of the Occupation and the International Community

The Palestinian Ministry of Health holds the Israeli occupation and the US administration fully responsible for the disastrous consequences resulting from the siege and the blockade of supplies.

The ministry called on the United Nations and the international community to take urgent action to stop serious violations of international humanitarian law and ensure the freedom and safety of movement of civilians within the Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

The Ministry’s statistics indicate that the Israeli occupation, with US support, has perpetrated a “genocide” in Gaza since October 7, 2023, claiming the lives of 66,097 Palestinians and injuring 168,536 others, most of them women and children. Famine deaths constitute a portion of this horrific toll.

