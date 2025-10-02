Israel intensifies its genocidal war on Gaza on its 727th day

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation continues its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip for the 727th consecutive day through relentless airstrikes and artillery shelling, targeting starving civilians and displaced families, backed by US military and political support, alongside unprecedented silence and betrayal from the international community.

According to the PIC correspondents, Israeli forces carried out dozens of air raids and committed more massacres, worsening the already dire displacement crisis affecting over two million people suffering under extreme famine. The assault on Gaza City intensifies with the clear goal of emptying and destroying it.

Latest developments:

Medical sources confirmed that multiple civilians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks since early Thursday morning.

Armed, masked Israeli agents kidnapped nurse Tasneem Marwan Al-Hams, daughter of Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, who was previously abducted by Israeli special forces, near the Al-Taybah camp west of Khan Yunis.

A female martyr arrived at Nasser Medical Complex, shot dead by Israeli forces near the American aid zone “Al-Tina” south of Khan Yunis.

Local sources reported Israeli troops reaching Al-Rasheed Street, erecting dirt barriers, and halting vehicle movement between Gaza City and the south, just a day after blocking civilians from returning to the city.

Child Abdullah Saleh Al-Nadar was killed when an Israeli drone dropped an explosive device near Al-Ustadh Tower, southwest of Ansar Roundabout in Gaza City.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported receiving one martyr and more than 10 injured people after an Israeli drone strike targeted civilians in southern Deir al-Balah.

Another displaced man from Gaza City was killed in an Israeli strike on a group of people at Abu Arif Street entrance in central Deir al-Balah.

A young girl was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat reported 9 martyrs and 13 wounded over the past 24 hours from continuous Israeli strikes on central Gaza refugee camps and attacks on displaced civilians moving south via Al-Rasheed Street.

Israeli artillery bombed areas northwest of Khan Yunis. Thirteen more were injured in an Israeli drone strike on displaced persons’ tents west of Deir al-Balah.

Displaced Palestinians were also injured in a strike on a shelter tent inside Al-Aqsa University west of Khan Yunis.

Israeli military vehicles continued to fire heavily toward eastern Gaza neighborhoods.

Israeli drones dropped explosive devices on rooftops of homes in Al-Maghrabi area, Al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, apparently prepping for demolition.

Supported fully by the US, Israel’s war on Gaza has so far resulted in 66,148 martyrs, 168,716 wounded, over 9,000 missing, and a famine that has already claimed hundreds of lives. Moreover, more than 2 million Palestinians are now living in conditions of forced displacement amid widespread destruction, hunger, and the absence of humanitarian relief.



