Day 731: Israel Intensifies Genocidal Assault on Gaza Amid Global Silence

AhlulBayt News Agency: On its 731st consecutive day, the Israeli occupation’s genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip continues unabated through airstrikes, artillery shelling, starvation tactics, and attacks on displaced civilians. This assault is backed by unwavering US military and political support, alongside persistent international silence and abandonment.

Correspondents from the Palestinian Information Center report that for the third day in a row, Israeli forces have ignored calls from the US president to halt the bombing. Instead, they launched dozens of strikes and committed mass atrocities, intensifying displacement among over two million people facing catastrophic famine. The attacks have focused heavily on Gaza City in an apparent effort to evacuate and destroy it.

Latest Developments

Two bodies of newly martyred civilians arrived at the Baptist Hospital after being targeted in the Carrefour / Tal al-Hawa area in southern Gaza City.

Two additional bodies were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex, victims of an Israeli strike on a US aid distribution center in the “Al-Tina” area south of Khan Yunis.

Three civilians died from injuries sustained in earlier bombardments in Khan Yunis.

Israeli artillery shelled the vicinity of Wadi Gaza Bridge in central Gaza, while new airstrikes targeted northern Khan Yunis.

Artillery fire also struck the northern parts of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Gaza Genocide in Numbers

Israeli forces have carried out over 15,000 massacres, targeting more than 14,000 families, erasing approximately 2,700 families from civil registries.

According to government and UN data, over 88% of Gaza’s buildings have been damaged or destroyed, with total losses exceeding $62 billion. Israeli forces now control 77% of Gaza’s territory through invasion, bombardment, and forced displacement.

The occupation has completely destroyed 163 schools and universities, partially damaged 369, fully demolished 833 mosques, partially damaged 167, and obliterated 19 cemeteries.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that in the past 48 hours, Israel launched 131 air and artillery raids, killing 94 civilians—61 of them in Gaza City alone. The Office described these attacks as part of an ongoing genocide, showing Israel’s complete disregard for international calls to de-escalate.

The Office placed full responsibility on Israel and urged the US administration and the international community to take immediate and serious action to end the assault and enforce a genuine ceasefire.

