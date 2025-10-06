Palestinian Nurse Tasneem Al-Hams Held in Ashkelon Prison After Abduction from Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Dameer Association for Human Rights – Gaza announced that Israeli occupation authorities have confirmed the detention of nurse Tasneem Al-Hams, who was abducted several days ago from the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. She is currently being held in Ashkelon Prison.

Al-Dameer stated that it received an official power of attorney from Al-Hams’ family to pursue her case, which led Israeli authorities to disclose her location.

Alaa Al-Skafi, Director of Al-Dameer, said in a press release that the Israeli occupation is barring Al-Hams from meeting her lawyer until October 16, 2025.

He added that Al-Hams was brought before the Beersheba Court today, which extended her detention by another 45 days.

Al-Dameer voiced serious concern over the increasing number of abductions carried out by special armed units supported by the Israeli military across Gaza, with the latest case being the kidnapping of 23-year-old nurse Tasneem Marwan Shafeeq Al-Hams.

Regarding the details of the abduction, Al-Dameer reported that on October 2, 2025, at around 9:10 a.m., a special armed unit in a Jeep vehicle raided a Palestinian Ministry of Health medical point in the Al-Tayyiba area of Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, and abducted Al-Hams, taking her to an undisclosed location.

The organization confirmed that this incident is part of a broader pattern of abductions, including the earlier kidnapping of her father, Dr. Marwan Shafeeq Al-Hams, by another special unit on July 21, 2025. He remains in Ashkelon Prison and has also been denied access to legal counsel.

Al-Dameer condemned the continued kidnappings of Gaza civilians by special armed units backed by the Israeli military and their unlawful transfer to Israeli custody, calling it a violation of national and humanitarian standards.

The organization holds Israeli authorities fully accountable for the safety and wellbeing of nurse Al-Hams and other detainees, demanding immediate legal access, health assessments, and their prompt release. /129