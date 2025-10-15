Vatican Apostolic Library offers dedicated prayer space for Muslim scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Vatican Apostolic Library has set aside a small area where Muslim researchers can perform their prayers during their visits.

According to Fr. Giacomo Cardinali, vice-prefect of the Vatican Library, Muslim scholars had requested a modest space to pray. In a recent interview with La Repubblica, he confirmed that the library agreed to their request, providing a carpeted room for that purpose.

The Vatican Library, founded in the mid-15th century, is one of the most important research libraries in the world. It holds a vast collection of manuscripts, printed works, archival items, and cultural artifacts.

Fr. Cardinali said the library’s holdings include “incredibly old Qurans” alongside Hebrew, Ethiopian, Arabic, and Chinese works, reflecting its universal scope. He described the institution as “a universal library.”

In the interview, Cardinali referred to the library’s modern collections: about 80,000 manuscripts, 50,000 archival items, nearly two million printed books, and hundreds of thousands of coins, medals, engravings, and prints.

The Vatican Library is part of the Holy See and serves scholars from across the globe, regardless of religious background.

....................

End/ 257