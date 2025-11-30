Uzbek Muslims pray for rain amid severe drought

AhlulBayt News Agency: Uzbek Muslims held mass prayers for rain Friday as the Central Asian country suffers severe droughts associated with climate change.

The prayers were held in 2,000 mosques across the Muslim country of 35 million people.

"But now, since the rain is delayed, our religious leaders instructed us to ask Allah for rain'', he added.

"We never had such prayers before'', 63-year-old faithful Abdurashid Rasulov told AFP at a prayer in the capital Tashkent.

Anvar Abduazizov, 67, said: "We prayed for a blessing for our country and our land and for the rain to pour down abundantly''.

Over the past 60 years, temperatures in Uzbekistan have risen "nearly three times the global average, leading to more frequent droughts", according to a United Nations report.

