Thousands Rally Across India Against Gaza Genocide, Demand Justice and Human Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of citizens gathered at the iconic Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday, joining a nationwide call by the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) and Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement to protest against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The protest drew students, activists, trade union members, and citizens from across Delhi, all united in support of Palestinians facing genocide. Demonstrators carried placards, waved Palestinian flags, and raised slogans demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel’s occupation. Chants of “Free, free Palestine!” and “Stop the genocide now!” echoed across the historic protest site.

Simultaneous protests were held in major cities including Hyderabad, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Pune. At each location, citizens congregated at prominent public spaces to express outrage over the violence in Gaza, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives, including women and children.

Speaking at the Delhi protest, activist and IPSP member Ayesha Khan said, “India has always stood with the oppressed. It is painful to see thousands of innocent Palestinians losing their lives while the world remains silent. We urge our government to uphold its legacy of justice and anti-colonial solidarity.”

Other speakers criticised the Indian government’s muted response to Israel’s crime and called for a complete suspension of military and trade ties with the country. “We demand that India takes a stand against war crimes and ensures that human rights are not compromised for political alliances,” said student activist Mohammed Rizwan.

Demonstrators observed a minute of silence for the martyrs of Gaza and held banners with slogans such as “Ceasefire Now”, “End the Apartheid”, and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free.” Many participants also voiced support for the global BDS movement.

Organiser Sameer Ali stated, “These protests are a message to the world: India will not ignore the suffering of Palestinians. We are committed to continuing nationwide mobilisations until Israel stops its aggression and justice is served.”

The protests concluded peacefully, with citizens reaffirming their solidarity with Palestine and calling on people across India to speak out against ongoing war crimes. The nationwide demonstrations underscored the growing strength and unity of Indian Muslims and other citizens committed to defending human rights and standing on the side of humanity.

“As Indians, we cannot remain silent when innocent lives are destroyed. Palestine’s struggle is our struggle for justice and dignity,” said activist Farida Begum, summing up the sentiment of the gathering.

Through these coordinated protests, Indians sent a clear message: solidarity with Palestine is alive, unwavering, and growing stronger with each act of resistance.