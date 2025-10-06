Senior Indian Shia Cleric Calls for Unified Islamic Resistance Against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Indian Shia cleric Syed Al-Naqvi stated: “The time has come for Muslim countries to stand together and confront the oppressive Zionist regime. This regime and its allies must be held accountable.”

Naqvi dismissed claims that Iran had been devastated during the recent 12-day conflict, asserting that his visit to Tehran revealed such reports to be baseless propaganda. He praised Iran’s firm response to Israeli aggression, describing it as a historic moment for the Islamic world:



“The Islamic Republic’s decisive retaliation will not be forgotten. The illusion of Israeli invincibility has collapsed before the eyes of the world.”



He further stressed that global arrogance holds no power against the faith and resilience of Muslims. Naqvi urged religious leaders to strengthen unity among themselves and their communities, warning that failure to confront Israeli war crimes could lead to broader threats against the Islamic world.



Addressing the issue of economic resistance, Naqvi called for a boycott of Israeli products and criticized the lack of coordinated action:



“While ideological unity among scholars exists, practical unity remains insufficient. Through collective action, we can reshape the current reality in favor of the Islamic world.”



Concluding his remarks, Naqvi invoked the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), affirming that defending Islamic lands is a religious duty:



“Jihad in defense of our homeland is essential. The Prophet commanded us to protect our people and territories.”



