Sheikh Naim Qassem says Hezbollah rejects any new proposal to disarm

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has emphasized that the Lebanese resistance movement will not accept any new proposals for disarmament, insisting that the old ceasefire agreement must be upheld instead.

Speaking at an event commemorating 40 days since the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad-Saeed Izadi, the head of the Palestine Department at the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Sheikh Qassem criticized Israel for repeatedly violating the existing ceasefire agreement, according to the Al-Ahed news website.

Hezbollah has fully adhered to the ceasefire terms, with no violations against the enemy or in cooperation with the state, he said, adding, "However, the Israeli regime has overturned the agreement and breached it thousands of times."

Sheikh Qassem said that Israel regretted the agreement because it allowed Hezbollah to maintain its military strength in Lebanon, leading to Tel Aviv's refusal to comply.

The Hezbollah chief also condemned the US intervention, noting that Washington's proposals were aimed at weakening Lebanon and its resistance. The US sought to strip Lebanon of its defensive capabilities, including the resistance and the army’s right to possess weapons that could counter Israeli aggression, he added.

Referring to a reported US plan, he said, "[US special envoy Tom] Barrack demanded the disarmament within 30 days of even handheld grenades and mortar shells — that is, all so-called ‘simple’ weapons.”

Sheikh Qassem firmly rejected any new negotiations, adding, “We do not agree to any new agreement; they must implement the old agreement. Any proposed timeline set to be carried out under the framework of Israeli aggression is unacceptable to us.”