Lebanese government’s push to disarm resistance ‘grave mistake’: Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has condemned a recent decision by the government to disarm the resistance, calling it a “grave mistake” that undermines national security.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Hezbollah warned that the move weakens Lebanon’s position amid ongoing Israeli-US hostilities and grants Israel what it has failed to achieve through military aggression.

The group asserted that the decision fully serves Israeli interests and leaves Lebanon vulnerable, stripping it of any deterrent power.

Hezbollah insisted that the move was driven by directives from US envoy Tom Barrack, as mentioned during the cabinet session and affirmed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Salam reportedly announced that discussions on the US proposal would continue on Thursday and that the army is tasked with drafting a plan to disarm resistance forces by year’s end.

This, Hezbollah said, ignores President Joseph Aoun’s prior commitment to a national defense strategy.

The group argued that the decision violates Lebanon’s national pact and contradicts the government’s ministerial statement, particularly Clause 5, which affirms the need to liberate Lebanese territory from Israeli occupation and extend state sovereignty by deploying the army along internationally recognized borders.

Hezbollah denounced the move as a surrender strategy and a betrayal of Lebanese sovereignty.

“Preserving Lebanon’s strength and the resistance’s arms is essential,” the statement read. “Reinforcing the Lebanese army to liberate and protect national territory is one of the necessary measures for national defense.”

Hezbollah added that its withdrawal from the cabinet session, along with that of Amal ministers, was an act of protest and reflected strong opposition from key segments of Lebanese society across regions, sects, and political parties.

It also framed the move as a rejection of external influence and occupation. “We will treat this decision as if it does not exist,” Hezbollah said.

“We remain open to dialogue aimed at ending Israeli aggression on Lebanon, liberating occupied land, releasing prisoners, rebuilding the state, and reconstructing what Israeli brutality has destroyed,” the statement read. “We are also ready to discuss a national defense strategy, but not under the shadow of war.”

Hezbollah further urged the immediate implementation of a ceasefire by Israel and called on the government to prioritize liberating all Lebanese land, as outlined in its ministerial declaration.

“This is but a passing summer cloud. With God’s help, it will pass. We are accustomed to enduring, and to prevailing,” it declared.