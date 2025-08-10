Iranians’ unity during Israeli-imposed war was showcased to world: Justice minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amin-Hossein Rahimi, the Minister of Justice, has said that the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime against Iran increased the unity and cohesion of the Iranian people in the face of enemy conspiracies more than ever.

During a visit to Taybad in Razavi Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran, Rahimi attended the joint administrative council of the -Taybad and Bakharz counties on Saturday.

The minister emphasized that creating discord and division among the people was one of the main objectives of the Israeli regime and the United States in the 12-day war against Iran.

He also mentioned that the adversaries had planned to achieve their sinister goals, but the Iranian nation stood firm against the enemy, willing to sacrifice their lives when they saw their sovereignty and homeland in danger.

He continued that Iranians demonstrated their bravery during the imposed war, showing that they stand by the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and do not allow the slightest harm to come to this land.

The minister said that the sacrifices of the Iranian people during this critical period have doubled the responsibilities of all officials and managers of executive bodies; therefore, all authorities, regardless of their positions at the national, provincial, or local levels, must strive to address the problems of the people.

He pointed out that Razavi Khorasan Province shares over 300 kilometers of border with Afghanistan, noting that the security established along the common borders of is exemplary, which has been achieved thanks to the presence of endeavors of security and armed forces.

Participating in the joint administrative council meeting of the Taybad and Bakharz counties, visiting the Taybad prison project, and monitoring the return process of foreigners at the Dogharoun border are among the programs of the minister’s one-day trip to Taybad.

...................

End/ 257