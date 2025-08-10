Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli urges journalists to uphold truth, spiritual integrity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli has denounced what he described as the deceitful propaganda of arrogant powers’ media outlets, likening their fabrications to “rotten garbage.”

Speaking in a meeting with journalists on the occasion of Journalist’s Day in Iran, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli said reporting is not merely a profession, but a mission with both a material form accessible to all and a spiritual essence reserved for the righteous.

“Truthfulness in news means the information itself is correct; truthfulness in the reporter means the individual is honest. One may exist without the other, but what is needed is both,” he stated.

The cleric stressed that accuracy in news comes from education and careful verification, while honesty in reporting stems from spiritual refinement. “Truthfulness in reporting should be nurtured alongside the prayer rug, in the mosque and the Husayniyya,” he said, adding that without prayer and divine guidance, no institution could deliver the full truth.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli underscored that the media of truth must be illuminated by honesty. “The lies of the arrogant media are like stinking garbage, but true news arises from the heart of nature and spreads across the world,” he noted, warning that those who become accustomed to partisanship and fabrication risk losing the ability to recognize the truth.

The senior scholar also urged media outlets to go beyond mere reporting and provide in-depth analysis. “We must understand where the news came from and why it happened. If the media remains truthful and analysts are capable, they can halt the influence of the world’s lying media,” he concluded.

