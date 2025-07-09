Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Ashura martyrdom preserved Prophet’s name

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a recent article entitled “The Ultimate Conqueror,” Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Javadi Amoli reflected on a famous narration of Imam Jaʿfar al Sadiq (PBUH) to explain how the sacrifice at Karbala safeguarded the legacy of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Drawing on a question posed by Ibrahim ibn Ṭalḥa ibn ʿUbaydullah—himself the son of the early Islamic figure Ṭalḥa—Imam Sadiq was asked, “Who was victorious in the uprising of Ashura?” Ayatollah Javadi Amoli summarizes the Imam’s reply:

“If you want to know the true victor, listen to the adhān (call to prayer) and notice whose name you pronounce. We went forth to revive the name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and by pouring out our blood, we thwarted those who sought to erase his memory and replace it with the names of the Umayyads.”

According to Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, this decisive act of self‑sacrifice ensured that the names and teachings of the Prophet and his Household would endure “forever” and vindicate the cause of truth against those who oppose it.

He further explains that Ibrahim ibn Ṭalḥa’s question echoed Yazīd’s own boast—wishing that the Prophet’s Companions at Badr had been martyred instead—revealing the deep animus of the Umayyad adversaries. Imam Sadiq’s terse rejoinder, “Fabḥat al‑dhī kufr” (“So perish the one whose disbelief prevails”), left Ibrahim speechless and underscored the moral and spiritual triumph of the Karbala martyrs.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli’s article, published amid the Muharram commemorations, invites the faithful to remember that the true victory of Ashura lies not in battlefield tactics but in the preservation of the Prophet’s name and message through unwavering loyalty and sacrifice.

...................

End/ 257