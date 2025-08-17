Al-Abbas Squad organises a mourning procession and counts its services provided to Arbaeen pilgrims (+Photos)

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Abbas (peace be upon him) Squad concluded its activities for the Ziyarat Arbaeen by organising a mourning procession and holding a mourning council in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and by counting the services it provided to the visitors.

The procession was attended by two members of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Mohammad Al-Ashigar and Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami.

The Squad commander, Mr. Maytham Al-Zaydi, said: "The Squad concludes its service activities for the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) with a mourning procession to the holy shrine of Imam al-Hussayn, and holding a mourning council in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with the participation of more than 2000 members."

He added that "the squad provided various services to the visitors, including security, food, and medical services starting from the border crossings until reaching the holy city of Karbala. We provided 1,170,242 main and supplementary meals, 42,955 ice blocks, 803,340 loaves of bread, 2,238,550 cups of water, and 4,020,000 litres of bottled water." He explained that "the medical efforts included providing 41 tonnes of medical supplies to the visitors, receiving 76,000 patients at the Squad's medical facilities, and transferring 2,000 emergency cases to the hospital."

He explained that "the security effort of the squad included the deployment of 4,442 security personnel and 3,192 volunteers in the province of Karbala, who contributed to the inspection and organisation process," noting that "the squad's efforts for the reverse procession of visitors were limited to traffic organisation, preparing the areas for vehicles, and providing the necessary guidance."

The efforts of the Abbas (peace be upon him) Squad came as part of a comprehensive plan prepared in advance to provide various services that meet the needs of the visitors.



/129