More than 4 million visitors received healthcare during Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the provision of its health services to more than 4 million visitors during the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The head of the department, Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi, said: "Medical services were provided to more than 4 million visitors through the department's checkpoints during the Ziyarat Arbaeen. The services included the provision of 130 tonnes of medicines, treatment for approximately 594,040 cases, and conducting examinations and providing healthcare and nursing services for 3,590,283 cases. The services provided in the field of dentistry and oral diseases reached 7,377 cases." She noted that "the efforts included the transfer of 839 emergency cases to the hospital."

She added that "the department deployed 25 medical detachments in various areas, including inside and outside the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and on the roads leading to the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and Imam al-Abbas (peace be upon them), in addition to the main detachments at the Siddiqah al-Taherah and Umm al-Baneen centres (peace be upon them) affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, and the specialised clinics in the field of dentistry."

Al-Tamimi indicated that "the services provided to the visitors included measuring vital signs, blood pressure tests, blood sugar tests, ECGs, X-rays, in addition to treating oral and dental diseases."

She explained that "about 2000 male and female volunteers from medical and nursing staff from Iraq and abroad, in addition to paramedics and translators, participated in providing medical services at the medical checkpoints." She pointed out that "the department's staff and volunteers conducted a health awareness campaign in cooperation with the Karbala Health Directorate, which included the distribution of informational banners on stress prevention, heat strokes, dealing with emergency injuries, blood donation, and ways to maintain public health."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to provide the highest levels of service and medical care to the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) during the blessed Ziyarat Arbaeen.



