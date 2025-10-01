Carrying out service works at Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Industries and Fine Crafts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has carried out service works at the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance).

The work included the manufacture and installation of aluminium partitions and doors, in addition to the installation of marble kiosks, all carried out according to the required engineering specifications.

The Department of Industries and Fine Crafts continues to provide its services to the departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in order to develop their work and contribute to enhancing the services offered to visitors.



/129