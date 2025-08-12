Al-Abbas Shrine provides 4 platforms for conducting television interviews to facilitate work of media institutions (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Media Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the provision of four platforms for conducting television interviews to facilitate the work of media institutions participating in covering the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The head of the department, Mr. Ali Al-Badri, said: "The preparation and inauguration of these platforms came in response to the increasing need to provide a professional environment that facilitates the work of journalists and ensures them the necessary logistical, technical, and informational support to cover the religious, cultural, and service activities taking place at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the city of Karbala during the blessed pilgrimage, in order to convey the image of this event to various parts of the world."

He added that the first platform is located at the Bab al-Qibla entrance to the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the second in the basement of the Kaf at the media centre, the third on the roof of the holy shrine, and the last behind the Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), to provide services to various media personnel and institutions participating in covering this blessed major Ziyarat.

For his part, the Deputy Director of the Media Marketing Division, Mr. Ahmad Sahib, said: "The television interview platforms are one of the services provided by the Media Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to facilitate the work of journalists and press institutions and to support their efforts in covering the Arbaeen pilgrimage."

He added that these platforms are equipped with all the devices and equipment necessary for journalistic work and internet services to ensure the facilitation of the task of conveying the message of Arbaeen.



