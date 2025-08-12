Al-Abbas Holy Shrine holds a mourning council in commemoration of martyrdom of Imam Al-Redha (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a mourning council in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam ar-Redha (peace be upon him) in the reception hall.

The council was attended by the Senior Official of the holy shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, along with several of its officials and staff, and a group of mourning visitors.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili lectured in the council, covering various topics, including the stances of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), his biography and sacrifices, the principles for which he sacrificed, and his reformist revolution, alongside commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Imam ar-Redha (peace be upon him).

Al-Dujaili emphasised the importance of commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) as an occasion to deepen religious awareness and renew the covenant with the principles of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on holding Hussaini gatherings with the aim of reviving the memory of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and conveying their knowledge, virtues, and noble conduct.



