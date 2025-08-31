Special Representative of UN in Iraq honoured to visit shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Special Representative of the United Nations in Iraq and Head of the UNAMI Mission, Dr. Mohamed Al-Hassan, and his accompanying delegation, had the honour of visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

During the visit, he met with the Director of the Office of the Senior Official of the Holy Shrine; Sayed Jawad al-Hasnawi, and the Head of the Public Relations Department, Mr. Mohammad Ali Azhar, and listened to a detailed explanation about the Holy Shrine's efforts to serve the visitors.

The United Nations Special Representative conducted a tour of the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and reviewed the development and construction works that the holy shrine has witnessed.

Al-Hassan praised the efforts made to serve the visitors of the holy shrine, expressing his delight in visiting this sacred city and meeting its people.



