Coinciding with arrival of month of Rabi' al-Awwal.. Al-Abbas shrine removes signs of mourning from holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine began removing the black signs of mourning from the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its surroundings, coinciding with the arrival of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal and the end of the months of mourning, Muharram and Safar.

And the holy shrine raised the black flags and banners from the minarets, the corridors of the holy courtyard, the holy sanctuary, and the outer wall, after two months of mourning, signalling the arrival of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal and bidding farewell to the season of mourning for the family of Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

The signs of mourning were removed with the announcement from the office of the Supreme Religious Authority; His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani, marking the moonsighting of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal for the year 1447 AH.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine replaced the flag on the dome of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) last night, changing it from black to red, signalling the end of the Hussaini mourning season.



