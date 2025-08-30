Home News Service Pictures Photos: Routine Campaign of Cleaning and Washing Surroundings of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine 30 August 2025 - 07:41 News ID: 1721690 Source: Abna24 related Southern Green Belt teams affiliated to Al-Abbas Shrine continue to harvest dates from its oases Photos: Campaign to Prepare Gates of Courtyard of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas’s Shrine Photos: Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Constructs “Oasis Rest Area” Project on Najaf–Karbala Road Service Affairs Department is conducting a cleaning campaign around Al-Abbas holy shrine Coinciding with arrival of month of Rabi' al-Awwal.. Al-Abbas shrine removes signs of mourning from holy shrine Documentary: Iran's Bam cries in absence of Pakistani pilgrims (Persian-Urdu) Photos: Removal of signs of mourning and black banners at al-Abbas Shrine with arrival of Rabi' al-Awwal month Photos: Replacing flag of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas dome on first of Rabi' al-Awwal Photos: Al-Abbas holy shrine restorate an Indian artifact dating back more than a hundred years Photos: Hospitality Division of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Serves Pilgrims on Anniversary of Prophet’s Demise Senior official of Al-Abbas shrine conducts a tour of Noor Solar Panel Manufacturing Plant Al-Abbas holy shrine concludes its preparations for Fatimi Roses Festival Al-Abbas holy shrine receives banner of mourning for Imam as-Sadeq from Kadhimiyah shrine Al-Abbas shrine launches 7th Takleef ceremony with participation of 5 thousand schoolgirls (+Photos) Al-Abbas holy shrine holds mourning flag-raising ceremony on martyrdom of Imam al-Sadiq (+Photos) Al-Abbas holy shrine receives participants in 2nd day's events of religious Takleef ceremony (+Photos) Who was al-Sadiq (AS)? Al-Abbas Holy Shrine concludes activities of eighth edition of National Eloquence Art Competition Al-Abbas holy shrine holds a condolence Council in commemoration of Imam Sadiq martyrdom Imam al-Sadiq and rise of Abbasid Caliphs Al-Abbas holy shrine decorated by festive banners on birth anniversary of Lady al-Ma'soomah Pilgrims revive first Thursday night of month of Dhu al-Qi'dah at al-Abbas shrine (+Photos) Delegation of Chaldean Antonian Hormizd Monastery praises Al-Abbas shrine in preserving Iraq’s historical heritage Pilgrims perform reciting Dua al-Nudba at al-Abbas shrine (+Photos) Paradise city affiliated Al-Abbas shrine.. an integrated entertainment project meets needs of Iraqi families Turkish consul praises adoption of modern technologies in fields of irrigation and energy by Al-Abbas shrine Al-Abbas holy shrine continues its work on great Qibla gate courtyard basement project (+Photos) Al-Abbas holy shrine affiliated Islamic center participate in Tunis International Book Fair Karbala people mourn symbolic coffin of Imam Al-Sadiq at Bayn al-Haramayn Servants of two holy shrines commemorates martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Sadiq (+Photos)
Your Comment