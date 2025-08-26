  1. Home
Service Affairs Department is conducting a cleaning campaign around Al-Abbas holy shrine

26 August 2025 - 10:39
News ID: 1720505
Source: Al-Kafeel News
The Service Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted a cleaning campaign around the holy shrine.

The campaign conducted by the cleaning staff of the department included cleaning and washing the streets and sidewalks surrounding the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The campaign is part of the department's regular activities, where its staff mobilises to maintain the cleanliness of the surroundings of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the streets leading to it, and to present it in a manner befitting the place and its visitors.

