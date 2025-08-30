Home News Service Pictures Photos: Commemoration of First Friday Night of Rabi' al-Awwal at Shrine of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas 30 August 2025 - 08:18 News ID: 1721706 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Ceremony of Replacing Flag of Imam al-Rida Shrine on Arrival of Rabi' al-Awwal Photos: Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Constructs “Oasis Rest Area” Project on Najaf–Karbala Road Coinciding with arrival of month of Rabi' al-Awwal.. Al-Abbas shrine removes signs of mourning from holy shrine Photos: Removal of signs of mourning and black banners at al-Abbas Shrine with arrival of Rabi' al-Awwal month Photos: Replacing flag of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas dome on first of Rabi' al-Awwal 30th Safar Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Reza
Your Comment