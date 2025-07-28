Azerbaijan’s Presidential advisor denounces Israeli aggression against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hikmat Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, has strongly condemned last month’s Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a phone conversation held on Sunday with the Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council for Foreign Policy Affairs, Hajiyev expressed condolences for the lives lost—including senior Iranian commanders and scientists—and reiterated Azerbaijan’s opposition to war and destabilization.

According to IRNA, the two officials emphasized their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and accelerating the implementation of prior agreements reached between their respective presidents.

Hajiyev’s remarks come in response to controversial comments made by Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, who recently claimed during a press conference in Baku that Iran was “weakened” by the Israeli military campaign and that the region had become “safer” as a result.

The Iranian Embassy in Baku promptly rejected these claims, denouncing the Israeli regime as a principal source of instability in West Asia due to its aggressive and expansionist policies.

“Israel poses the gravest threat to international peace,” stated Behnam Malekpour, press secretary of the Iranian Embassy. “The absence of decisive international action against this rogue entity will only fuel insecurity across the globe.”

Israel launched its offensive against Iran on June 13, triggering a forceful military response from Tehran and heightening tensions across the region.

