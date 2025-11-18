Iran Suspends Visa-Free Entry for Indian Citizens: What was the reason behind?

AhlulBayt News Agency:The Iranian government had implemented the visa waiver facility for citizens of more than 30 countries, including India, in February 2024 in a bid to boost tourism.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday the development follows several cases of Indian nationals being lured to Iran under false promises of employment or onward transit to third countries.

The foreign ministry had earlier issued a warning and reminded citizens that the visa-free entry is meant exclusively for tourism purposes, valid for 15 days once every six months, and does not cover employment.

However, criminals have been luring Indians with fake job offers, often in collusion with unscrupulous agents.

“These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In response to these incidents, Iran has decided to suspend the visa waiver facility for Indian citizens, effective November 22. From that date, Indian nationals holding ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through the country.

The MEA explained that the suspension is intended “to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements.” Indian travellers are “strongly advised” to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran.

In September, the MEA had already issued a warning about the risks of travelling to Iran for employment purposes, reported news agency ANI. At a weekly briefing,

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that several Indian nationals had fallen prey to criminal gangs, being kidnapped upon arrival and held for ransom.