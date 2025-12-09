Shia Cleric: When Revolution Comes, Tyrannical Rulers Won't Find Place to Hide

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) and Vice Chairman of the Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan, while addressing a public gathering in Peshawar, said that Pakistan is currently passing through the most critical and sensitive phase of its history.

He said: "There was a time in 1971 when elections were held in 1970, completed in December, yet Parliament was not convened for a whole year. On 8 February 2024, the people's mandate was trampled within days, and usurpers, thieves, dacoits, and robbers were imposed on the nation.

He added: These panicked people, who making semi videos and holding press conferences, had fear and frustration written all over their faces. Every word they spoke showed they are broken from the inside. They are all mentally sick; even the way they sit and stand proves they are mentally ill.

He warned the government and said: Our struggle right now is a struggle for reform. Imran Khan wants the rule of law in this country. What option is left now? When the revolution comes, these oppressors won't find anywhere to hide. We have to prepare ourselves for it.

Any day, Khan can say: 'Rise up and throw this oppressive system out!' And Insha'Allah, we are ready, and we are preparing."

