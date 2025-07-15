Israeli airstrike kills 14 Palestinians in Khan Yunis tent massacre

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 14 Palestinian civilians, including eight children and a nurse, were killed and many others injured when Israeli occupation forces bombed two tents sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza.

The airstrikes took place in Khan Yunis, specifically in al-Hayya street and the al-Mawasi area south of al-Aqsa University.

Medical sources confirmed that Ahmed Salah, a nurse at Nasser Hospital, and his three children were martyred along with another child after an Israeli warplane targeted their tent directly.

A similar strike on a nearby tent in Khan Yunis resulted in additional civilian deaths, including four children.

Seventeen more individuals were wounded during the attacks and transferred to the field hospital “Shifa Palestine” in Khan Yunis for emergency care.

