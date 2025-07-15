Gaza civil society rejects EU envoy's claims on Israeli aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: Civil society and community organizations in the Gaza Strip have rejected claims made by the European Union’s representative in Palestine, Alexander Stutzmann, regarding Israel’s alleged opening of crossings and the entry of aid and goods into Gaza, affirming that “these claims have no basis in reality.”

In a press statement, the organizations called on the European official to review his statements and verify his information through an on-the-ground visit to the crossings to witness the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe facing Gaza’s residents amid the ongoing Israeli siege.

The statement emphasized that Israel continues its deception, allowing only a very limited and irregular number of trucks to enter, leaving famine conditions in place—especially among the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, women, and particularly pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

The civil society organizations urged the European Union to exert “genuine pressure” on the Israeli occupation to fulfill its commitments, instead of relying on “false promises and misleading statements,” warning that any position that misrepresents the reality amounts to “a direct cover for the crime of starvation affecting nearly 2.5 million people in Gaza.”

On 10 July 2025, Israel and the European Union reached an agreement to open additional crossings and increase the entry of trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip in an attempt to alleviate the worsening famine affecting about 2 million civilians.

The agreement included the deployment of an EU monitoring mission at the crossings in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, as well as the resumption of critical facilities like water desalination plants.

However, as reports from organizations operating in Gaza highlight, these promises have yet to materialize on the ground as the number of trucks entering the Strip remains insufficient to meet the population’s needs, their entry is irregular, and they are subject to strict Israeli control.



