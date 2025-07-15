Munir Al-Bursh warns of Gaza’s silent genocide targeting mothers and infants

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, stated Monday that in Gaza’s besieged and war-torn landscape, even wombs are targeted—life is being erased before it begins.

In a post shared on his official X account, Al-Bursh cited official health statistics from the first half of 2025, underscoring the massive scale of suffering facing mothers and newborns. He said the war has shattered all moral boundaries, noting that fetuses and infants have become “invisible targets” amid genocide, ethnic cleansing, and the erasure of the Palestinian people.

He revealed that Gaza registered 17,000 births between January and June 2025, a steep 41.4% drop from 29,000 in the same period of 2022. This decline in such a youthful population, he argued, reflects severe psychological, social, and health damage caused by the war.

Statistics from 2025 include:

2,600 miscarriages (15.3% of pregnancies)

220 maternal deaths during or before childbirth

21 neonatal deaths on the first day of life

67 birth defect cases (0.39%)

2,535 neonatal intensive care cases (14.91%)

1,600 low birth weight cases (9.41%)

1,460 premature births (8.59%)

Al-Bursh stressed that these figures reveal collective terror and systemic collapse in health and society. He called them evidence of a strategic effort to erase Palestinians through indirect means—what he termed a “silent genocide” expressed through brutal statistics and ethnic cleansing.

He described the current conditions under which mothers give birth as catastrophic: under constant bombardment, without clean water, nutrition, or medicine. He said every newborn’s cry is a miracle in an environment not fit for human life.

“This is not just a set of numbers,” Al-Bursh wrote. “They speak of children who never breathed, and mothers giving birth in fear, hunger, and siege.”

/129