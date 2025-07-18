Israeli forces kill Palestinian civilian 'father of seven' Firas Subuh during home raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian man was pronounced martyrdom on Thursday evening after succumbing to gunshot wounds inflicted earlier in the day by Israeli occupation forces in Fari’ah refugee camp, located in Tubas.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that the victim, 47-year-old Firas Subuh, died from critical bullet injuries sustained in the camp.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), Israeli soldiers raided Subuh’s home at dawn on Thursday, shot him while he was asleep in bed, and then abducted him.

In a joint statement, PPS and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs condemned Subuh’s killing—father of seven—as another addition to Israel’s decades-long pattern of crimes, which they say has intensified under the ongoing genocide.

The organizations extended their condolences to Subuh’s brother, prisoner Samir Subuh, currently held under administrative detention since January.

They urged international human rights organizations to take decisive action to hold Israeli officials accountable for war crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

Finally, they called for the imposition of sanctions on Israel, an end to its immunity from prosecution, and the revival of international justice mechanisms to prosecute perpetrators of war crimes.

/129