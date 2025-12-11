Pakistan Sends Over 2,500 Tons of Aid to Gaza, Continues Support for Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has dispatched an additional 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, marking the country’s 26th aid shipment since the escalation of the crisis. With this latest consignment, Pakistan’s total assistance to Palestinians has reached 2,527 tons, aimed at supporting families suffering under ongoing conflict and shortages.

The new shipment departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport and was coordinated by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to officials, the aid package includes essential medicines, tents, blankets, and water containers—items urgently needed by displaced families in Gaza.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Talha Burki, Special Assistant to Pakistan’s Prime Minister, emphasized Pakistan’s continued humanitarian commitment. He said the country’s aid efforts reflect a strong partnership with welfare organizations, praising especially the role of Al-Khidmat Foundation and others working alongside government agencies.

“Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Palestine,” Burki said, adding that the nation’s continued support stems from shared values, Islamic brotherhood, and a deep sense of moral responsibility.

Pakistan has been actively sending relief to Gaza since the start of the conflict, and authorities say further assistance efforts will continue in coordination with international and local partners.