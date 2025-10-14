Gaza’s hospitals receive bodies of 63 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received at least 63 martyrs, including 60 people whose bodies were retrieved from different areas, as well as 39 people suffering from different injuries, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Monday morning.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 67,869 martyrs, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 170,105 people.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip.



