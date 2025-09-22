Jamiat al-Zahra Seminary welcomes over 1,000 new students

AhlulBayt News Agency: The new academic year at Jamiat al-Zahra Seminary (PBUH) has begun with the enrollment of more than one thousand students from Iran and abroad, along with the launch of new academic fields and educational initiatives.

Hawzah News Agency- Deputy Director of Education and Training of the seminary, Iftikhar Yousefi, announced on Sunday that five new fields of study have been added this year. For international students at the second-level course, Quranic Coaching and Islamic Studies were introduced, while Iranian students at the fourth-level course can now pursue Comparative Philosophy of Education, Islamic Social Studies, Family Studies, and Arabic Literature. She added that expanding Hadith sciences and other disciplines is also on the agenda.

Yousefi highlighted the assistant professor project as an important plan for non-attendance students, enabling continuous communication with professors. She also noted the continuation of the study skills course—covering time management, study methods, debate, and speed reading—introduced last year.

According to Yousefi, nearly 200 full-time students from across Iran and other countries have taken residence in the seminary’s dormitories and participated in the three-day “Bright Path” orientation program.

Established in 1984 by Imam Khomeini, Jamiat al-Zahra Seminary is the largest women’s seminary in the Islamic world and, as described by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a “unique phenomenon.” More than 400 female professors are currently active in the institution, over 90 percent of whom are graduates of the seminary.

“Students of Jamiat al-Zahra Seminary can pursue paths in education, preaching, consultation, and research, and play cultural and social roles in line with their interests and talents,” Yousefi emphasized.

...................

End/ 257