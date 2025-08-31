  1. Home
Palestinian Mujahideen condemns Yemeni PM martyred in Israeli airstrike

31 August 2025 - 13:49
Source: Yemen Press
The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement mourned the death of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahwi and several ministers killed in an Israeli airstrike. The group praised Yemen’s leaders for their dedication to the Palestinian cause and condemned Israel’s targeting of civilian officials.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahwi, who was killed alongside several ministers in an Israeli airstrike last Thursday.

In its official statement, the movement described the martyrdom of Yemen’s senior officials as part of a “sacred battle,” highlighting their commitment to the Arab nation’s unity and shared struggle against Israel.

The statement extended condolences and solidarity to the people of Yemen and their leadership, including Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.

It emphasized that the Prime Minister and his ministers were martyred while actively resisting Israel and supporting the Palestinian cause.

The movement affirmed that Palestinians will always remember Yemen’s sacrifices, noting that Israel’s targeting of Yemen’s civilian government reveals its failure to stop Yemen’s operations.

Finally, the statement expressed confidence in Yemen’s leadership to persevere through this challenge and continue its principled resistance despite the hardships and betrayals it faces.

