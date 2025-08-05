Osama Hamdan: 1,487 Palestinians killed while seeking aid in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan announced on Monday that Israeli forces have killed 1,487 Palestinians and injured over 10,000 while they were trying to receive humanitarian aid in Gaza. He described these attacks as part of Israel’s intentional starvation strategy.

In his press statement, Hamdan reported that 96% of Gaza’s families are now experiencing food insecurity, highlighting the depth of the humanitarian crisis.

He noted that the situation has reached catastrophic levels due to severe shortages of baby formula and vital medical supplies needed to combat hunger and malnutrition.

Hamdan disclosed that 22,000 aid trucks are stuck at border crossings, with Israeli authorities deliberately blocking their entry, intensifying the suffering of Gaza’s residents.

He emphasized that these actions are part of a systematic Israeli policy aimed at weakening the population through starvation.

Hamdan urged the international community to take immediate action to stop the worsening humanitarian catastrophe.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—fully backed by the United States—has launched a genocidal war on Gaza, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring international demands and legal rulings from the International Court of Justice.

This campaign has led to over 209,000 Palestinians being killed or injured, most of them women and children, with more than 9,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, famine has claimed countless lives—mostly children—and vast areas of Gaza have been reduced to rubble.

