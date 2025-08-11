UN warns Israeli Gaza offensive could spark “another calamity”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Miroslav Jenca, has warned against the Israeli cabinet’s decision to again expand its military offensive inside the Gaza Strip and take full control of the key population area of Gaza City.

“The latest decision by Israel risks igniting another horrific chapter in this conflict, with potential consequences beyond the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” Jenca said in a speech at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on “Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question” on Sunday.

“This is yet another dangerous escalation,” he echoed the warning of UN chief António Guterres for the two million civilians trapped in Gaza amid the Israeli blockade and attacks.

For now, there are limited official details of Israel’s military plans, but Israeli media report that Tel Aviv foresees the displacement of all civilians from Gaza City by October 7, 2025, affecting some 800,000 people, many of them previously displaced, the UN official stated.

“We are already witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe of unimaginable scale in Gaza, and if these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region,” warned Jenca, emphasizing that the only way to stop the immense human suffering in Gaza is through a full, immediate, and permanent ceasefire.

In the briefing, the official stressed that “everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security. Palestinians must be able to return to their homes."

He also referred to an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice on 19 July 2024, stating that “Israel, as the occupying power, has the obligation not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination, including its right to an independent and sovereign State, over the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Elsewhere, the UN official urged the Security Council to plan for Gaza’s future. “We must establish political and security frameworks that can relieve the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, start early recovery and reconstruction.”

