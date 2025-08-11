Five UN Security Council members condemn Israel’s Gaza occupation plan, urge immediate reversal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Five member states of the United Nations Security Council—Slovenia, Britain, France, Denmark, and Greece—have publicly condemned Israel’s plan to expand its military operations and occupy Gaza, warning that the move risks violating international humanitarian law and worsening the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

According to Mehr, in a joint statement delivered by Slovenia’s UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar on Sunday, the countries called on Israel to “urgently reverse this decision and not to implement it,” emphasizing that further military escalation would endanger civilian lives, exacerbate the suffering of hostages, and deepen violations of international law.

Zbogar described the situation in Gaza as “a manmade crisis,” highlighting the dire conditions facing civilians. “Children are dying from starvation. Hunger is so severe that desperate civilians are risking their lives at aid distribution sites just to feed their families,” he said.

The five nations demanded that Israel lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and remove “unreasonable visa and registration requirements” for international NGOs. They also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed over 61,000 Palestinians and injured more than 153,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The enclave remains on the brink of famine, with aid severely restricted and infrastructure devastated.

The statement comes amid mounting international outrage. Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

.....................

End/ 257