Thousands rally in Copenhagen for Palestine, urge Denmark to recognize Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of people attend a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Copenhagen, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and urging the Danish government to recognize the state of Palestine.

More than 100 organizations including Oxfam and Greenpeace take part in the march, as well as unions, political parties, artists' collectives and activists like Greta Thunberg.

Gathering under sunny skies outside the Danish parliament building, the demonstrators -- many of them families with young children --wave Palestinian flags and carry banners and chant.

