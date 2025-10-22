  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Oxfam adviser: Gaza aid has limited impact amid dire conditions

22 October 2025 - 09:02
News ID: 1741435
Source: Yemen Press
Oxfam adviser: Gaza aid has limited impact amid dire conditions

Chris McIntosh, a humanitarian response adviser for Oxfam in Gaza said that the humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip so far has had a limited impact .

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chris McIntosh, a humanitarian response adviser for Oxfam in Gaza said that the humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip so far has had a limited impact .

Speaking to BBC World Service’s News Hour, Chris McIntosh, described the situation in Gaza as still dire, with the population’s basic needs remaining urgent amid the escalating humanitarian crisis.

A ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10 as part of a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The plan includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, a prisoner exchange, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, following two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza.

...................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha