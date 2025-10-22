https://en.abna24.com/xjPnn22 October 2025 - 13:50 News ID 1741575 News Service Cartoon Home News Service Cartoon Cartoon: Protest "No Kings" in United States Against Trump Administration 22 October 2025 - 13:50 News ID: 1741575 Source: Abna24 related Tel Aviv’s roadmap for Syria: War or humiliating surrender? Analysis / Revolving Door Policy: The PA as a Gatekeeper for Israeli Military in West Bank Sheikh Qassem: One of blessings of this era is that Imam Khamenei is among us Oxfam adviser: Gaza aid has limited impact amid dire conditions Hayya: Gaza Ceasefire Will Hold Until the End Analysis: What’s behind Trump Naming ’Special Envoy’ to Iraq?
Your Comment