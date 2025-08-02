Iran’s Embassy in Denmark rejects western allegations as baseless, politically motivated

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Denmark has issued an official statement firmly rejecting recent accusations leveled by certain Western countries against Iran.

In the statement, the Embassy categorically denied the politically driven and unfounded claims regarding alleged interference in overseas activities involving dissidents, journalists, or officials. It emphasized that such allegations are entirely baseless, devoid of credible evidence, and appear to be part of a coordinated campaign aimed at distorting the image of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to IRNA, the Embassy reiterated Iran’s commitment to international law and diplomatic norms, and called on those responsible to refrain from making inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims that undermine constructive engagement and mutual respect in international relations.

