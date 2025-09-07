Al-Abbas Shrine begins its preparations to hold a book fair as part of Mercy to Worlds Festival activities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun its preparations to hold a book fair in the area between the two holy shrines, as part of the activities of the first international (Mercy to the Worlds) festival.

The festival is organised by the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine, on the occasion of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household). It will be held on the 15th of Rabi' al-Awwal, corresponding to the 8th of September, and will last for three days.

The preparations were overseen by the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department at the holy shrine, which included setting up and arranging the exhibition booths, and determining the locations of the participating libraries and publishing houses.

The exhibition will be held with the participation of the holy shrines and several publishing and printing houses, along with showcasing a collection of publications and prints from the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.



