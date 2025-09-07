Al-Abbas Holy Shrine installed green banners on occasion of Prophet's birthday (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Holy Courtyard Care at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has posted celebratory banners marking the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) in the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl's shrine (peace be upon him).

The department's staff began installing banners of joy and happiness, and the virtues of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) throughout the holy courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its entrances, in celebration of the blessed birthday.

The work carried out by the department came as part of its special plan to welcome the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) who are congratulating on this blessed occasion.

The sewing and embroidery division affiliated with the gifts and vows department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine supervised the sewing of pieces and banners.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a special program to commemorate the blessed occasion of the Prophet's birthday, which includes a public celebration in the courtyard of the Bab al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), a classical poetry competition, and various activities that promote Islamic values in the community.



