Al-Abbas Holy Shrine counts services provides to pilgrims of two Imams in Samarra (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine delegation to Samarra, Mr. Khalil Mahdi Hanoun, announced the results of the services provided to the visitors of the shrine of the two Imams al-Hadi and al-Askari (peace be upon them), on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hasan al-Askari (peace be upon him).

Hanon said, "The holy shrine concluded the activities of its service procession in the city of Samarra, after it continued to provide its services for three consecutive days, during which various services were offered to the visitors heading to the shrine of the two Imams (peace be upon them)."

He explained that "the efforts resulted in the distribution of more than 60,000 meals, the provision of over 500,000 cups of water, in addition to 8,000 ice blocks, and 10,000 litres of cold juices."

The head of the delegation pointed out that "the Askariyayn Holy Shrine has been honouring the processions organised by the holy shrines every year, as an initiative by its Secretary-General, in a gesture that reflects the unity and integration of efforts in serving the visitors and commemorating this blessed occasion."

The Askariyayn Holy Shrine honoured the delegation of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine for its participation in providing services to the visitors of the shrine of the two Imams (peace be upon them) in Samarra, on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hasan al-Askari (peace be upon him).

The assistant to the head of the Public Relations Department at the Askariyayn Holy Shrine, Mr. Luay Muhammad Hussein, mentioned that "the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has always accustomed us to providing the best services to visitors through its processions spread throughout the city of Samarra."

He continued, "The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is a pioneer in serving the visitors of the shrine of the two Imams (peace be upon them), and it significantly contributes to enhancing the services provided to the participants in the major Ziyarats."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided a range of services to the mourning visitors heading to the shrine of the two Imams Al-Hadi and Al-Askari (peace be upon them), including the distribution of three meals daily, in addition to intermediate meals, water, and chilled juices, as well as security, health, and logistical services.



/129