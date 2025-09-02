Crowds of believers commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Askari in Samarra (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The crowds of believers commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hassan al-Askari (peace be upon him) at his holy shrine in the city of Samarra.

The city has witnessed an influx of visitors from both inside and outside Iraq for several days, to offer condolences and sympathy on this painful anniversary.

The Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine mobilised its efforts through its service processions to provide medical treatments, meals, and logistical services to the visitors of the two Imams al-Askari (peace be upon them), alongside the procession of the Abbas Squad (peace be upon him).



