Home News Service Pictures Photos: Washing Rituals of Holy Shrine and Courtyard of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas 6 September 2025 - 09:43 News ID: 1723980 Source: Abna24 related Service Affairs Department launches a cleaning campaign at external sites of Al-Abbas Shrine Karbala people carrying symbolic coffin of Imam al-Askari at two holy shrines (+Photos) Photos: Large numbers of visitors flock to commemorate Friday night at Al-Abbs shrine At two holy shrines.. Karbala mourning processions commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Askari Servants of two holy shrines commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Askari through a unified mourning procession Al-Abbas Holy Shrine counts services provides to pilgrims of two Imams in Samarra (+Photos) Photos: Al-Abbas Holy Shrine completes its preparations to commemorate martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Askari in Samarra 8th Rabiul Awal: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Hassan Al-Askari / Biography
Your Comment